Dr. Paul Loar III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Loar III, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls.
Dr. Loar III works at
Locations
Texas Oncology- North Austin12221 Renfert Way Ste 300, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5355Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Oncology-Georgetown1500 Rivery Blvd Ste 2215, Georgetown, TX 78628 Directions (512) 298-6767Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loar and his whole team are wonderful! They are great listeners, very professional, and the treatment plan has been very effective
About Dr. Paul Loar III, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loar III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loar III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loar III has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loar III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Loar III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loar III.
