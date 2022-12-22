See All Oncologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Paul Loar III, MD

Oncology
5 (55)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Paul Loar III, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls.

Dr. Loar III works at Texas Oncology, P. A. in Austin, TX with other offices in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oncology- North Austin
    12221 Renfert Way Ste 300, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5355
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Texas Oncology-Georgetown
    1500 Rivery Blvd Ste 2215, Georgetown, TX 78628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 298-6767
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Loar and his whole team are wonderful! They are great listeners, very professional, and the treatment plan has been very effective
    — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Loar III, MD
    About Dr. Paul Loar III, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1063488617
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Loar III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loar III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loar III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loar III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loar III has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loar III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Loar III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loar III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loar III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loar III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

