Dr. Lleva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Lleva, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Lleva, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Lleva works at
Locations
Greenwich Hospital55 Holly Hill Ln, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-4490
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm25 Science Park, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 495-2980
Cardiology Consultants of Westchester15 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 863-4490
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Stamford260 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (866) 470-9253
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Lleva, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1649416280
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lleva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lleva works at
Dr. Lleva has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebrovascular Disease and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lleva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lleva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lleva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lleva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lleva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.