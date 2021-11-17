See All Ophthalmologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Paul Liva, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paul Liva, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ - University Hospital

Dr. Liva works at Hackensack Eye Care Center in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Nearsightedness and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Eye Care Center
    385 Prospect Ave Ste 300, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (201) 342-5191
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Nearsightedness
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Nearsightedness
Tear Duct Disorders

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Nov 17, 2021
    Dr Liva was an amazing help to me. I had an emergency eye situation - a bad infection - and he cared for me quickly and professionally! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!
    Dr Catherine Mazzola — Nov 17, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Liva, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1245293877
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    Hackensack Med Ctr
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Liva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liva works at Hackensack Eye Care Center in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Liva’s profile.

    Dr. Liva has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Nearsightedness and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Liva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

