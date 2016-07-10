Dr. Paul Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Liu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Lpg Plastic Surgery235 Plain St Ste 501, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 444-5495
Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine950 Warren Ave Ste 103, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 606-4325
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Liu took extensive time to describe to me all the possible alternatives for treatment, and discussed at length everything I needed to know - he was extremely thoughtful, concise, and made me feel like he was totally invested in my successful recovery from breast cancer. He reconstructed my breast (after a mastectomy) and made me feel whole.
About Dr. Paul Liu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
