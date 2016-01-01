Dr. Paul Liu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Liu, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Liu, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
Community Mental Health5303 S Cedar St Ste B, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (517) 346-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Liu, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1427014562
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.