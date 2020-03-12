See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Paul Lin, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (10)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Paul Lin, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Lin works at SEATTLE REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA and Kirkland, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Seattle Reproductive Medicine
    1505 Westlake Ave N Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 301-5000
    Seattle Reproductive Medicine
    3055 112th Ave NE Ste 201, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 599-5090
    Nw Center for Reproductive Science
    12333 NE 130th Ln Ste 220, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 301-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Congenital Diseases
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 12, 2020
    Good more satisfaction with dr paul
    Vennila — Mar 12, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Lin, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770676660
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    • Baystate Medical Center, Western Campus Of Tufts University
    Residency
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Columbia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

