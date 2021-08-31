Dr. Paul Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Lin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Longview, TX. They completed their residency with Parkland Memorial Hospital
Locations
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview802 Medical Dr Ste 100, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-6042Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview707 Hollybrook Dr, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-6042Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview Pharmacy709 Hollybrook Dr Ste 4500, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-6042
Longview Regional Medical Center2901 4th St, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 758-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor and a great person been my dr. For years so nice
About Dr. Paul Lin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Mandarin
- 1497722714
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.