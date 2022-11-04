Dr. Paul Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Lin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Lin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Specialist Of The Palm Beaches, Inc.5401 S Congress Ave Ste 105, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 740-0545
-
2
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches10151 Entrprs Cntr Blvd Ste 203, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 740-0545Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
He has been very helpful in treating my condition. Appointments are flexible and necessary.
About Dr. Paul Lin, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114972254
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute/Erie County Medical Center-State University Of New York At Buffalo
- St. Vincent Medical Center At Richmond-New York Medical College
- Highland Hospital-Strong Health System
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.