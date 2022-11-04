Overview

Dr. Paul Lin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, INC in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.