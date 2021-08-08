Overview

Dr. Paul Lieber, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Lieber works at Gamma Surgery Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.