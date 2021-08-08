Dr. Paul Lieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lieber, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Lieber, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Lieber works at
Locations
Gamma Surgery Center107 Gamma Dr Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 963-6480
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had laser disc surgery on two of the discs in my lower back. As I continued to experience back pain after these surgeries, I did not want to go down the path of additional surgeries involving fusing of vertebrae, etc. Dr Lieber has successfully treated me for backpain, mainly caused by bulging discs. This is not an overnight fix for back pain, but the injections work over a period of weeks , and there is no post surgical recovery time. My back is pain free. I am able to run and bike like I use to. I highly recommend Dr Lieber for anyone wanted to avoid surgery.
About Dr. Paul Lieber, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1932107588
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Lieber works at
