Dr. Paul Levy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Levy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Levy, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Kettering Health Troy.
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
-
1
main office7700 Washington Village Dr Ste 130, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 433-8060Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Kettering Health Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
Only Dr I've ever had that takes his time, listens, doesnt rush & explains everything & answers all questions. Medicine needs more Drs like him!
About Dr. Paul Levy, DO
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1760639884
Education & Certifications
- Grandview/ Sothview Hospitals
- Grandview Med Ctr
- Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med
- Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Abdominal Pain and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.