Dr. Paul Levins, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Levins works at UCLA Medical Dermatology Practice in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Rash and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.