Dr. Paul Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Levine, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
ENT Clinic1 Hospital Dr Fl 2, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Levine, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1013087295
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
