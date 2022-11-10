Dr. Paul Lesser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lesser, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Lesser, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Dr. Lesser works at
Locations
Cambridge Health Alliance1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-1552
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lesser was very patient and respectful. He took his time to get my history, listened to concerns, and explain his thoughts and recommendations. Based on his explanations and recommendations it was clear that he is an expert of the field and thought about all probable causes.
About Dr. Paul Lesser, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1801963806
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lesser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lesser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lesser has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lesser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.