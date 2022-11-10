Overview

Dr. Paul Lesser, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. Lesser works at CHA Cambridge Hospital in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.