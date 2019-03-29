Overview

Dr. Paul Lesnoski, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Lesnoski works at Trumbull Mahoni Medical Group in Youngstown, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.