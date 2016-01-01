Dr. Paul Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lerner, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Lerner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA.
Dr. Lerner works at
Locations
Paul Lerner MD PC1575 Hillside Ave Ste 100, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 726-5340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Lerner, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1861411456
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lerner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lerner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lerner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lerner speaks Greek.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerner.
