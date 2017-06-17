Dr. Paul Lerer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lerer, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Lerer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Lerer works at
Locations
1
Medical Diagnostic Associates525 Central Ave Ste C, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 233-0895
2
Medical Diagnostic Associates11 Overlook Rd Ste 100, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 273-1493
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lerer is a thorough and brilliant physician. He's responsive to his patients, personally returns phone calls and in case of serious illness, provides good guidance. I highly recommend Dr. Lerer
About Dr. Paul Lerer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lerer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lerer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lerer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lerer has seen patients for Lactose Intolerance, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.