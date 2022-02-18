Dr. Paul Leong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Leong, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Leong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley and West Penn Hospital.
Locations
Sistine Plastic Surgery2643 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Directions (412) 621-3223
Greensburg510 Pellis Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (412) 621-3223
Wexford1000 Stonewood Dr, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 621-3223
Sewickley301 Ohio River Blvd Ste 204, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 621-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent work on my lower face lift. Better results than I had hoped for. Dr. Leong explained exerything in detail in advance, was candid, honest and completely professional, and his work was extremely good. My friends have told me I look 10-15 years younger. And this is not a transitory improvement.
About Dr. Paul Leong, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University-Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Internship In General Surgery
- Yale University
- The University of Texas
- Otolaryngology
