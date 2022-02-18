See All Plastic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Leong, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Leong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley and West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Leong works at Sistine Plastic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA, Wexford, PA and Sewickley, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sistine Plastic Surgery
    2643 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 621-3223
  2. 2
    Greensburg
    510 Pellis Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 621-3223
  3. 3
    Wexford
    1000 Stonewood Dr, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 621-3223
  4. 4
    Sewickley
    301 Ohio River Blvd Ste 204, Sewickley, PA 15143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 621-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Sewickley
  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Big Ears
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Hair Transplants
Big Ears
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Hair Transplants

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 18, 2022
    Excellent work on my lower face lift. Better results than I had hoped for. Dr. Leong explained exerything in detail in advance, was candid, honest and completely professional, and his work was extremely good. My friends have told me I look 10-15 years younger. And this is not a transitory improvement.
    Gary — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Leong, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528032752
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health Sciences University-Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery
    Internship
    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Internship In General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    • The University of Texas
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Leong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Leong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

