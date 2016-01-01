See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Paul Lentz, DO

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
0 (0)
Overview

Dr. Paul Lentz, DO is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Lentz works at MultiCare Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Puyallup in Puyallup, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Multicare Orthopedics & Sports Medi
    1450 5th St SE Ste 4200, Puyallup, WA 98372

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Female Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Injuries Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Stretches to Prevent Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Paul Lentz, DO

    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1538455977
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Metro Health/University of Michigan Health
    Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

