Dr. Paul Lentz, DO
Overview
Dr. Paul Lentz, DO is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Multicare Orthopedics & Sports Medi1450 5th St SE Ste 4200, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 792-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Lentz, DO
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Metro Health/University of Michigan Health
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
