Dr. Paul Lentrichia, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Lentrichia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.
Locations
Chartercare Medical Associates, Surgery1539 Atwood Ave Ste 201, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 521-6310
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor great job great personality and mood tells it like it is.
About Dr. Paul Lentrichia, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, French and Italian
- 1851314959
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lentrichia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lentrichia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lentrichia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lentrichia has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lentrichia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lentrichia speaks French and Italian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lentrichia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lentrichia.
