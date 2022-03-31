See All General Surgeons in Johnston, RI
Dr. Paul Lentrichia, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Lentrichia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.

Dr. Lentrichia works at Chartercare Medical Associates, Surgery in Johnston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chartercare Medical Associates, Surgery
    1539 Atwood Ave Ste 201, Johnston, RI 02919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 521-6310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • Roger Williams Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Abdominal Pain
Abdominal Pain

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Mar 31, 2022
    Great doctor great job great personality and mood tells it like it is.
    John w — Mar 31, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Lentrichia, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, French and Italian
    • 1851314959
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
