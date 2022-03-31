Overview

Dr. Paul Lentrichia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.



Dr. Lentrichia works at Chartercare Medical Associates, Surgery in Johnston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.