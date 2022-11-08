Dr. Paul Lento, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lento is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lento, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Lento, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Temple Universit School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lento works at
Locations
-
1
360 Orthopedics2750 Bahia Vista St Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 951-2663Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
360 Orthopedics5985 Silver Falls Run Ste 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211 Directions (941) 951-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Sarasota Orthopedic Associates6230 University Pkwy Ste 203, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Directions (941) 915-3507Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lento?
I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Lento and his assistant, Yasmina. They have a wonderful work relationship. They are kind, supportive, and caring. Dr. Lento, especially, takes his time to discover the source of my pain and steps to relieve it. Recently, after 2 weeks of leg pain and swelling, he diagnosed and took care of my problem and I’m now back to my regular exercise regimen pain free.
About Dr. Paul Lento, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1942217229
Education & Certifications
- Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago/Northwestern University - Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Temple University Hospital
- Naval Hospital Pensacola
- Temple Universit School of Medicine
- West Chester University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lento has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lento accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lento works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lento. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lento.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lento, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lento appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.