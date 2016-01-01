Overview

Dr. Paul Lemberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Lemberg works at LVPG Ear Nose And Throat in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.