Dr. Paul Lei, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Lei, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
South Summit Pediatrics267 E Traversepoint Dr, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (385) 360-1039
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
How was your appointment with Dr. Lei?
Love Dr Lei so much BUT the staff is not friendly at all. You can tell the front desk and medical assistants hate there job. They are just rude. If I didn’t like Dr Lei so much I would have switched practice.
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851357230
- Chldns Hosp/Nat Jewish-U Colo
- Prim Chldns Hosp-U Utah
- Prim Chldns Hosp-U Utah
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Dr. Lei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lei accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lei.
