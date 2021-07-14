Overview

Dr. Paul Lei, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.



Dr. Lei works at South Summit Pediatrics in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.