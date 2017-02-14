Overview

Dr. Paul Legant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Legant works at Paul M Legant MD in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.