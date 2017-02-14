Dr. Paul Legant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Legant, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Legant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Legant works at
Locations
Paul M. Legant MD PA3864 Masthead St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 338-6600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have trusted him gor several injuries, most recently a damaged knee. He recommended not cutting and to use rest and low meds. I was very happy that he wasn't so quick to jump into surgery. Great guy and very freindly.
About Dr. Paul Legant, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1912939885
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Legant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Legant accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Legant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legant.
