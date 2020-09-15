Overview

Dr. Paul Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Lee works at South Bay Cardiovascular Associates in West Islip, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Electrocardiogram (EKG), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.