Dr. Paul Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
South Bay Cardiovascular Associates540 Union Blvd, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 422-6565
-
2
South Shore University Hospital301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I had a cardiac cath and dr Lee was superb in his time spent with me, offered other options and explained all of the risks and benefits of the procedure. he gave me sedation is I could see the monitor and actually see the procedure and talk with him, he was superb. I highly recommend dr. Paul Lee.
About Dr. Paul Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1376522912
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Electrocardiogram (EKG), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.