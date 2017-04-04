See All Urologists in Stockton, CA
Dr. Paul Lee, MD

Urology
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Paul Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.

Dr. Lee works at ST JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Urinary Incontinence and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Stockton
    1901 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Apr 04, 2017
Dr. Lee was very knowledgable and also compassionate. I was comfortable with him and he was very understanding of my situation. I will go back.
Anthony V. in Stockton, CA — Apr 04, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Paul Lee, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1033298724
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hospital For Sick Chldn At Great Ormond St
Residency
  • University Mass MC
Internship
  • Johns Hopkins Hospital|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Medical Education
  • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lee works at ST JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

Dr. Lee has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Urinary Incontinence and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

