Overview

Dr. Paul Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lee works at Sierra Health Center for Children in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Garden Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.