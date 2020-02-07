Overview

Dr. Paul Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Trigger Point Injection and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.