Dr. Paul Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Trigger Point Injection and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
1440 N Harbor Blvd Ste 120, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 441-4700
Perri and Siddique Spine Surgery Inc.444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9900
Jason Snibbe MD Professional Medical Corp.8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (855) 906-7246Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been through several pain management doctors he and Dr Roy Nini Have been Lifesavers for me
About Dr. Paul Lee, MD
Pain Medicine
14 years of experience
English
1003078981
Education & Certifications
ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Trigger Point Injection and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.