Overview

Dr. Paul Leavitt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center and Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.



Dr. Leavitt works at Leavitt Family Medicine in Hendersonville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.