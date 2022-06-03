Dr. Paul Leahy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leahy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Leahy, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Leahy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Locations
Monarch Plastic Surgery4801 W 135th St, Leawood, KS 66224 Directions (913) 382-5321Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Monarch Plastic Surgery9501 N Oak Trfy Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions (913) 382-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Menorah Medical Center
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Leahy is an excellent surgeon with great bedside manner. He is straightforward and honest in his views which I appreciated very much. I am so happy with my results!
About Dr. Paul Leahy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1942330816
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leahy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leahy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leahy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Leahy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leahy.
