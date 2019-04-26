Overview

Dr. Paul Lawrence, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Lawrence works at East Brainerd Internal Medicine in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.