Overview

Dr. Paul Laven, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG|DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Laven works at Oak Street Health East Mesa in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.