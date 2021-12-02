Overview

Dr. Paul Later, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Later works at Northwestern Medical Group in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN and Grayslake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Headache and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.