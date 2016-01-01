Dr. Paul Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Larson, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Larson, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Dr. Larson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Louisiana Imaging, Inc.3704 North Blvd Ste 1, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 354-4802
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larson?
About Dr. Paul Larson, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1093713323
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Fdn Hosp
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson works at
Dr. Larson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.