Dr. Lapenna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Lapenna, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Lapenna, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC.
St. Francis Inpatient Rehab1 Saint Francis Dr, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 255-1738Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bon Secours Vascular Surgery3 Saint Francis Dr Ste 330, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 516-1170
- St. Francis Downtown
Dr. Lappenna gives me tlc and great advice to take care of my neuropathy. He also was very detailed and persuasive when it came to my SSI and I was finally approved.
- Neurology
Dr. Lapenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapenna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapenna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.