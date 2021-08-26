See All Otolaryngologists in Deerfield Beach, FL
Dr. Paul Lapco, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Lapco, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health North.

Dr. Lapco works at ENT Associates Of S Florida in Deerfield Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT Associates Of S Florida
    1 W Sample Rd Ste 103, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 942-6868
  2. 2
    1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 105/170, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 391-3333

Hospital Affiliations
  • Broward Health North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lapco?

    Aug 26, 2021
    I saw Debbie for my throat problems and she was outstanding, the staff was able to get me in within two days and the staff was outstanding!
    — Aug 26, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Lapco, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174587331
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
