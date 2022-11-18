See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Edina, MN
Overview

Dr. Paul Langer, DPM is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Edina, MN. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.

Dr. Langer works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN, Robbinsdale, MN, Burnsville, MN, Eden Prairie, MN and Eagan, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Orthopedics
    4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 512-5625
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove
    9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7777
  3. 3
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Robbinsdale
    3366 Oakdale Ave N Ste 103, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 520-7870
  4. 4
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Burnsville
    1000 W 140th St Unit 201, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 808-3000
  5. 5
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Eden Prairie
    12982 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7470
  6. 6
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Eagan - Viking Lakes
    2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7600
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Injury Prevention Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • PreferredOne
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Paul Langer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790733442
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Mankato State University
    Undergraduate School

