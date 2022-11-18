Dr. Paul Langer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Langer, DPM
Overview
Dr. Paul Langer, DPM is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Edina, MN. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Dr. Langer works at
Locations
Twin Cities Orthopedics4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 512-5625Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 456-7777
Twin Cities Orthopedics Robbinsdale3366 Oakdale Ave N Ste 103, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions (763) 520-7870
Twin Cities Orthopedics Burnsville1000 W 140th St Unit 201, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 808-3000
Twin Cities Orthopedics Eden Prairie12982 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 Directions (952) 456-7470
Twin Cities Orthopedics Eagan - Viking Lakes2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (952) 456-7600Saturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Langer. I've had chronic foot pain for well over a decade. Dr. Langer suggested a type of shoe that is working wonders for me. He also suggested physical therapy for my feet. It is already helping! Thank you, Dr. Langer.
About Dr. Paul Langer, DPM
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1790733442
Education & Certifications
- Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Mankato State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langer speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Langer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.