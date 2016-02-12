Overview

Dr. Paul Langer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Langer works at University Physician Associates -Ophthalmology in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

