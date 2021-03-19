See All Allergists & Immunologists in Bellmore, NY
Dr. Paul Lang, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Lang, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.

Dr. Lang works at North Shore Alllergy & Asthma Inst in Bellmore, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY and Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Allergy &amp Asthma Institute
    2631 Merrick Rd Ste 401, Bellmore, NY 11710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 781-3333
  2. 2
    North Shore Allergy &amp Asthma Institute
    1 Hollow Ln Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 365-6666
  3. 3
    North Shore Allergy &amp Asthma Institute
    775 Park Ave Ste 140, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 271-2222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sinusitis
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 19, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Langs for over 20 years. He and his staff are extremely competent and are amazing diagnosticians. My whole family go to Dr Lang. His Physician's Assistants, Nurses and Clerical Staff have always been there for us, whether it be for allergies, asthma or covid. I highly recommend his practice to everyone I know. He and his staff have the best bedside manner. You will never walk out disappointed!
    Susan Gabler — Mar 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Lang, MD
    About Dr. Paul Lang, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780679001
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Roosevelt Hospital
    Internship
    • Usc Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lang has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

