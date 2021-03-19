Dr. Paul Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lang, MD
Dr. Paul Lang, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.
North Shore Allergy & Asthma Institute2631 Merrick Rd Ste 401, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 781-3333
North Shore Allergy & Asthma Institute1 Hollow Ln Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 365-6666
North Shore Allergy & Asthma Institute775 Park Ave Ste 140, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 271-2222
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Langs for over 20 years. He and his staff are extremely competent and are amazing diagnosticians. My whole family go to Dr Lang. His Physician's Assistants, Nurses and Clerical Staff have always been there for us, whether it be for allergies, asthma or covid. I highly recommend his practice to everyone I know. He and his staff have the best bedside manner. You will never walk out disappointed!
- Allergy & Immunology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Roosevelt Hospital
- Usc Med Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
