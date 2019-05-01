See All Plastic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Paul Lanfranchi, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paul Lanfranchi, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Umdnj-Sch Ost Med-Kennedy Meml Hosp

Dr. Lanfranchi works at The Lanfranchi Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Lanfranchi Center for Facial Plastic Surgery & Rejuvenation
    8985 S Eastern Ave Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 929-3880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Fat Grafting to the Face
Fat Grafting to the Face

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
— May 01, 2019
About Dr. Paul Lanfranchi, DO

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1114059698
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Umdnj-Sch Ost Med-Kennedy Meml Hosp
Undergraduate School
  • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Lanfranchi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanfranchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lanfranchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lanfranchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lanfranchi works at The Lanfranchi Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Lanfranchi’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanfranchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanfranchi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanfranchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanfranchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

