Dr. Paul Lane, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Paul Lane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.

Dr. Lane works at Valdosta Orthopedic Associates in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Valdosta Orthopedic Associates
    3527 N Valdosta Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602

  South Georgia Medical Center

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Aug 18, 2020
    Dr. Lane is a wonderful surgeon. I had TLIF L4-L5 spinal surgery. His bedside manner was kind and listening to any questions I had. He is very knowledgeable and skilled at his profession and all of my issues I have with my spine was taken into consideration before surgery. My surgery went very well. I would highly recommend him, for any spinal injury/surgical needs. I told him he was an angel on earth because he fixed my back pain, where other doctors would not help me because of my complicated case. (Having 2 other spinal issues besides my lower back and incontinence)
    April Johnson — Aug 18, 2020
    Orthopedic Surgery
    15 years of experience
    English
    1124280862
    Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    Medical College of Georgia
    Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Paul Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lane works at Valdosta Orthopedic Associates in Valdosta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lane’s profile.

    Dr. Lane has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

