Overview

Dr. Paul Lajos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, UPMC Chautauqua and Upmc Hamot.



They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.