Dr. Paul Lahaye, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Lahaye, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Deer River and UP Health System - Marquette.
Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 5, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This neurosurgeon is the cream of the crop. I've seen many specialists in this 13 years. I found him to be real and empathetic. He explains your situation really well. A gem hidden in the UP.
About Dr. Paul Lahaye, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1134178239
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital|University of California-Los Angeles
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- UP Health System - Marquette
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lahaye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lahaye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahaye. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahaye.
