Dr. Paul Lagonigro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagonigro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lagonigro, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Lagonigro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rehoboth Beach, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Lagonigro works at
Locations
-
1
Delaware Eye Institute18791 John J Williams Hwy Ste 1, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Directions (302) 645-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Atlantic Retina Center P.A.31455 WINTERPLACE PKWY, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 742-4100
-
3
Alden James M.d. P.A.4 Caulk Ln Ste C, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (302) 645-2300
-
4
Eye Specialists of Delaware200 Banning St Ste 200, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (888) 316-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lagonigro?
Dr. Lagonigro is an excellent ophthalmologist. He has a patient manner, is very knowledgeable about serious eye issues and if there is a problem, he is quick to try to solve it. He answers questions in a kind and caring manner. I would highly recommend him if you need an ophthalmologist.
About Dr. Paul Lagonigro, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1295052751
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lagonigro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lagonigro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagonigro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagonigro works at
Dr. Lagonigro has seen patients for Drusen, Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagonigro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagonigro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagonigro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagonigro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagonigro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.