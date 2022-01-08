Overview

Dr. Paul Lagonigro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rehoboth Beach, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Lagonigro works at Robinson and Cook DE Eye Institute in Rehoboth Beach, DE with other offices in Salisbury, MD, Easton, MD and Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.