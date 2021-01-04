Overview

Dr. Paul Lafontaine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Lafontaine works at Emerson Urology Associates in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.