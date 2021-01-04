Dr. Paul Lafontaine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafontaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lafontaine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Lafontaine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Lafontaine works at
Locations
Emerson Urology Associates131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 230, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. LaFontaine has treated me for kidney stones and was very good. Surgery was successful, and he was very empathetic to my pain. Now years later, he is treating my husband Jim for bladder cancer. Great bedside manner, and my husband really likes him. Definitely 5 stars ??
About Dr. Paul Lafontaine, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1851390165
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lafontaine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lafontaine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lafontaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lafontaine works at
Dr. Lafontaine has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lafontaine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafontaine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafontaine.
