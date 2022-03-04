Overview

Dr. Paul Lafata, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA.



Dr. Lafata works at West Lawn Podiatry Associates PC in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.