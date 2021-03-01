Overview

Dr. Paul Lacava, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Lacava works at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.