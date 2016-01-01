Dr. Paul Labbe, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Labbe, DDS
Overview
Dr. Paul Labbe, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Laredo, TX.
Locations
Guadalupe Office1400 Guadalupe St Ste A, Laredo, TX 78040 Directions (956) 615-8453
Zapata Office2522 S Zapata Hwy, Laredo, TX 78046 Directions (956) 615-8445
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Labbe, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1942502927
Dr. Labbe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Labbe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Labbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labbe works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Labbe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labbe.
