Dr. Paul La Porte, MD

Hematology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Dr. Paul La Porte, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.

Dr. La Porte works at The Oncology Institute Of Hope And Innovation in Northridge, CA with other offices in Mission Hills, CA, Glendale, CA and Cerritos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Victoria E Millet, M.d.
    18433 Roscoe Blvd Ste 106, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 435-8819
  2. 2
    Victor S. Hogen Jr. M.d. A Professional Corporation
    11550 Indian Hills Rd Ste 330, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 296-9477
  3. 3
    The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innov
    1510 S Central Ave Ste 240, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 334-5425
  4. 4
    The Oncology Institute Tx A Professional Association
    18000 Studebaker Rd Ste 800, Cerritos, CA 90703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 735-3226

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Anemia
HIV Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Anemia

Treatment frequency



HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 17, 2021
    Dr LaPorte is amazing. I have never seen a doctor so engaged and involved to help a patient. He truly cares for his patient! You are blessed if he is your doctor!
    Cecilia — Apr 17, 2021
    About Dr. Paul La Porte, MD

    • Hematology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962760074
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul La Porte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. La Porte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. La Porte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. La Porte has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. La Porte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. La Porte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. La Porte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

