Dr. Paul Ky, DO

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (133)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Paul Ky, DO is a Registered Nurse in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo.

Dr. Ky works at Ky Advanced Surgical Center in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ky Advanced Surgical Center
    3796 N Fresno St Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 383-6639
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Pain Solutions
    6169 N Thesta St, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 383-6589
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Torticollis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 133 ratings
    Patient Ratings (133)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Oct 13, 2022
    When I started with Dr Ky I couldn’t move my body I was in so much pain. But after a few visits I was walking agin and was able to move again. I give my whole trust to Dr Ky
    Ramona Morales — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Ky, DO

    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Khmer
    • 1043374028
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins SOM, Dept of Anesthesiology, Pain Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
    • Western University COMP/Downey Medical Center, Family Medicine Internship
    • Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo
    Dr. Paul Ky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ky works at Ky Advanced Surgical Center in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ky’s profile.

    133 patients have reviewed Dr. Ky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

