Overview

Dr. Paul Ky, DO is a Registered Nurse in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo.



Dr. Ky works at Ky Advanced Surgical Center in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.