Dr. Paul Ky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ky, DO
Overview
Dr. Paul Ky, DO is a Registered Nurse in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo.
Dr. Ky works at
Locations
-
1
Ky Advanced Surgical Center3796 N Fresno St Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93726 Directions (559) 383-6639Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Pain Solutions6169 N Thesta St, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 383-6589Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ky?
When I started with Dr Ky I couldn’t move my body I was in so much pain. But after a few visits I was walking agin and was able to move again. I give my whole trust to Dr Ky
About Dr. Paul Ky, DO
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 19 years of experience
- English, Khmer
- 1043374028
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins SOM, Dept of Anesthesiology, Pain Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- Western University COMP/Downey Medical Center, Family Medicine Internship
- Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ky using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ky works at
Dr. Ky speaks Khmer.
133 patients have reviewed Dr. Ky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.