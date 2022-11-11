Overview

Dr. Paul Kwak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kwak works at NYU Voice Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy and Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.